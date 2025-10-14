Colorado Springs City Council reverses decision, allows public comment during Charlie Kirk resolution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council opted to allow public comment on a Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day resolution on Tuesday.

The move goes against the previous decision to restrict public comment on the resolution, which would honor the U.S. Senate's designation of Oct. 14 as Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs City Council told KRDO13 this week that council leadership has the power to restrict public comment for agenda items, if they choose.

"I find it just profoundly ironic that a resolution that's really about free speech and the First Amendment is one we're not allowing public comment on," said Councilor Nancy Henjum prior to Tuesday's city council meeting.

During Tuesday's meeting, Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson reversed her decision, allowing public comment on Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day.

The resolution to declare Oct. 14 as Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day ultimately passed in city council.

