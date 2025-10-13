A year after Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine incident, state officials look to update rules on elevators

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been one year, nearly to the day, since one man was killed and 12 people were trapped for hours 1,000 feet underground at a Teller County tourist attraction. Now, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that new oversight could be coming for the tourist mine industry.

State officials say that new, proposed rules would require that tourist mine elevators have a certification of operation. Additionally, it would increase the number of inspections required for the elevators. Mine operators would also face stricter requirements for maintaining documents and records, Colorado DNR officials say. There would also be changes to requirements for communications systems in place at tourist mines.

On Oct. 10, 2024, an elevator malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine killed a tour guide while 11 people were stuck about halfway down the elevator shaft. Those 11 were able to be pulled to safety, though 12 others remained at the bottom of the mine for hours.

An investigation by the Teller County Sheriff's Office said that the incident was caused by an "operational error." Additionally, an inspection by the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety found the mine to be "satisfactorily compliant" with current rules and regulations.

The sheriff's office says that they believe a door on the elevator wasn't latched properly before it began its descent. It's believed that the door swung open, and tour guide Patrick Weier grabbed a cable to ring a bell to stop the elevator. The sheriff's office says he fell out of the car and was trapped between the elevator and the wall. Weier ultimately died from his injuries.

The state issued a cease and desist order to the mine following the incident, though it was ultimately lifted. The mine was given the green light to resume operations back in January.

Members of the public who are interested in taking part of the rulemaking process or participating in public comment can attend a virtual and in-person stakeholder meeting on Thursday, November 13, 2025, 9 a.m. at 1313 Sherman St, Room 318, Denver, Colorado 80203. A Zoom link will also be added to the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety website.

