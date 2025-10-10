Vigilante or vandalism? Someone puts giant ‘EXPIRED’ stickers on plates with expired tags

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A post is making its rounds on Colorado Springs' social media groups after a patron at a local shopping center claimed someone was going around putting big green stickers on cars that had expired tags.

KRDO13 went out to the Walmart off Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road to see for ourselves. We located one car in the parking lot that appeared to have a sticker slapped on the back license plate.

The stickers sparked an online debate, with some applauding what they called a "vigilante." Others were not amused, saying that people need to "mind their business."

If you have received one of these stickers on your car, or if you are the individual behind them, KRDO13 wants to hear from you. We're also looking for people who have opinions to share on this. Please email us at news@krdo.com

The Colorado Springs Police Department says residents should not put stickers on property that is not their own. In extreme cases, it could result in a misdemeanor charge, police say.

