Suspect found hiding under bed after fleeing hit-and-run accident

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested a 39-year-old after he drove away from a traffic accident and was later found hiding under a bed.

Deputies say they responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, on Poncha Pass, and learned the suspect who hit another vehicle had left the scene. Deputies say they were told the male suspect drove away and turned onto a private driveway.

CCSO says they located the vehicle the suspect was driving, which had front-end damage and a female passenger who remained in the car, but the male driver ran into the surrounding forest. Deputies say the suspected driver, identified as Simon William Allen, age 39, from Monument, CO, was found in a cabin he had rented in the area, hiding under a bed.

According to deputies, Allen also had three active arrest warrants out of El Paso County.

No bond felony failure to comply warrant,

No bond misdemeanor failure to comply warrant,

$1,000.00 bond misdemeanor contempt of court warrant

According to law enforcement, Allen was also given an additional $1,000 bond for the charges of:

Drove vehicle under the influence of alcohol/ drugs/ or both

Reckless driving

Failure to remain at the scene after an accident involving injury

Reckless endangerment

Drove vehicle improperly on a mountain highway

The victim in the other vehicle, who remained at the scene, did not have serious injuries, according to CCSO. Deputies say the female passenger who was found in Allen's vehicle was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.