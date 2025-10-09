Man arrested for brandishing weapon in Canon City restaurant

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a 64-year-old man for brandishing a firearm at customers in a local restaurant on Oct. 6.

CCPD says around 4:11 p.m., Patrick Feeney allegedly brandished a firearm, took a customer's firearm, a woman's purse, and verbally confronted customers, including two children, at El Caporal on 1028 Main St before officers arrived.

According to the CCPD, after investigating, Fenney was arrested on the scene.

Feeney is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a $50,000 bond for the following charges:

Prohibited use of weapons (2 counts)

Unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

False imprisonment (2 counts)

Reckless endangerment (6 counts)

Obstructing a peace officer

Felony menacing (4 counts)

Aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Child abuse (2counts)

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.