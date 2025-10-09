Halloween enthusiast packs decorations into Pueblo Mall for second-annual haunted house

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – It's more than just a packed attic. He's a horror collector from Pueblo, and for the second time, he's packed his own stock into a 4500 square foot space in the Pueblo Mall to open "The Funhouse Haunted House."

Jared Perea has been collecting all things horror for about 15 years. A couple of years ago, he decided to start buying more props and costumes to fulfill his dream of opening his own haunted house.

Perea said he's put thousands of dollars into building out the haunt. In 2024, it was free and kid-friendly. Perea said he had to start charging this year to cover mall fees and other costs, like insurance. He said any money left over will go to his volunteer actors.

Perea said this year's haunted house is intended to give guests a good scare, but they will tone down the jump scares if guests with children ask.

The haunted house is $8 a ticket online and $25 for a family of four. It's $12 at the door, but Perea said they will let guests buy tickets online while in line.

