Colorado wildlife officials investigating suspected moose poaching in Park County

CPW
Published 7:02 AM

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials have confirmed they're investigating the possible poaching of a cow moose in Park County.

According to officials with CPW's northeast region, the suspected poaching took place near Deer Creek in Bailey sometime between Sept. 28 and 30.

Cow moose killed in a suspected poaching incident in Park County, Colorado in late September
Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The agency is asking anyone who was in the area of the park in that timeframe who may have heard shots or spotted the moose to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-COLO-OGT. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

One Bailey resident tells our Denver affiliate, 9NEWS, that the moose was well-known and beloved in the community.

This suspected poaching case comes just days after CPW asked for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for poaching and abandoning four large bull elk on four separate ranches in Las Animas County.

Poaching is a serious crime in Colorado. If convicted, a person charged with poaching could face heavy fines and suspension of hunting and fishing licenses, CPW said.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

