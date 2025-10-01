Multiple elk poached, abandoned in Las Animas County; reward offered for information

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking information on the illegal poaching and abandonment of the bodies of four large bull elk on four separate ranches in Las Animas County.

According to CPW, a $1,000 reward will be offered for information that leads to a citation or arrest.

CPW says the elk were found shot Sept. 13, 26, and 27 around the communities of Stonewall and Picketwire.

According to CPW, one elk was shot and abandoned whole, one was wounded and had to be put down, another was shot with the backstraps removed, and the fourth had its head removed with no meat taken.

“These were senseless and disgraceful acts which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado wildlife,” said Jim Hawkins, CPW Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement and Operation Game Thief Coordinator.

Information may be provided anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or by email to game.thief@state.co.us.

