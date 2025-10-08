WATCH: Unionized D11 teachers hold press conference ahead of strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSEA, the teachers' union representing some teachers in District 11 (D11), held a press conference ahead of Wednesday's strike. You can watch below:

Unionized teachers plan to walk to Acacia Park in protest after the school board decided back in December to let their master agreement expire.

Some parents decided to keep students at home on Wednesday, though the district has assured families that they are supplied with substitutes who will be stepping in. The district estimates that about one-third of D11 teachers are unionized, which means that some students may have their assigned teacher for regular instruction. D11 told KRDO13 in a previous report that they expect instruction to carry on like any other day.