Installation begins on new security fence around Penrose Library in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) -- If you are near the Penrose Library in Colorado Springs, you may see a new fence.

It's part of phase three of renovations at the library. The fence came as residents said the property had become a loitering location for people who are homeless.

"We just want to make sure that the campus is as safe as it can possibly be for everyone within the community because there's there's no right way to use a library... but there are wrong ways," Michael Brantner, chief of safety, community resources, and security with the PPLD, told KRDO13 in a 2024 interview.

The fence was approved in Sept. 2024, with library officials citing concern with after-hours activity around the library property.

While construction is underway, the library is still open, but the upper lot is closed to parking.

