One dead, one injured after overnight shooting in northern Colorado Springs

today at 5:19 AM
Published 6:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're investigating after one person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting off North Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, officers were sent to the 3500 block of North Academy Boulevard, just east of Austin Bluffs Open Space, after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two adult males who each had at least one gunshot wound, CSPD said.

Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from CSPD's Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation and are working to develop information on a suspect, the department said.

This is an active investigation. Police ask anyone who believes they may have information on this shooting to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Sadie Buggle

