Colorado Springs Police Department publicly releases identity of driver killed in head-on crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly released the identity of a driver killed in a reported head-on crash near the MLK bypass and Circle Drive in late September.

Police say they were called to the area around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 28. The driver of one vehicle, now identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Stover, was deceased at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. That driver is still in the hospital as of Oct. 6, police said.

CSPD says that alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash, however, they did not specify which driver they believe was under the influence. KRDO13 has asked CSPD and is waiting to hear back. This article will be updated if we receive more information.

