One dead, one injured after head-on crash in southeast Colorado Springs; road reopened

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is dead and another hospitalized after a head-on crash in southeast Colorado Springs just before midnight on Sunday, police say.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it began receiving numerous calls about a head-on crash around Circle Drive and the MLK Bypass at around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Officers who responded to the scene reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash, which had happened just east of Circle Drive.

One of the involved drivers, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, also an adult male, was taken to the hospital in "serious but stable condition," CSPD said.

At this time, police say they don't know whether speed and/or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

Westbound lanes of the MLK bypass were closed for hours as police investigated the crash. All lanes of traffic were back open by 5:40 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.