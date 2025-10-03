Local artist reflects on massive Green Mountain Falls outdoor sculpture as it enters final month

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents and visitors have a few more chances to see the 6000 square foot sculpture flying above Gazebo Lake before its final day on October 19.

It's the first large-scale outdoor artwork piece in Southern Colorado for world-renowned artist Patrick Shearn since he returned home to El Paso County this past year. His piece, "Off the Beaten Path," was the headliner of the annual Green Mountain Falls "Green Box" art festival that attracts artists from all over the country.

Shearn's piece made the rounds on social media, with thousands sharing images of the kinetic sculpture blowing in the wind above Gazebo Lake. The Green Box festival ended in July, but Shearn said he still sees people who travel hundreds of miles to see the sculpture.

The sculpture is made of ribbon and lightweight fabric held up by thin cables tied to trees around the lake. Shearn said they had to use a canoe to help connect all the wires.

