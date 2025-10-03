Friday Night Blitz week 6, Part 1
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Palmer Ridge vs. Air Academy - 42-0
Doherty vs. Pueblo West- 49-6
Sand Creek vs. Thornton- 61-0
Florence vs. Manitou Springs - 42-17
Liberty vs. Vista Ridge - 42-7
Cheyenne vs. Centaurus - 54-35
Simla vs. Calhan - 29-20
Woodland Park vs. Banning Lewis - 27-13
Elbert vs. St. Mary's - 52-21
Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.