Scrubs and stripes: Genesis Perrymond’s rise as a basketball referee

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

Being a referee is hard. Rarely are you liked. Often, you’re blamed.

But it’s hard not to like Genesis Perrymond.

A former college basketball player at the University of South Alabama, Perrymond never imagined officiating would become such a big part of her life. In fact, refereeing wasn’t even on her radar.

Originally when she moved to Colorado in 2021, her primary job was far from the hardwood, beginning her medical career working as a certified anesthesiologist assistant with U.S. Anesthesia Partners in Colorado Springs, helping deliver anesthesia to patients heading into surgery.

But refereeing was something that was introduced to Perrymond in college. While she kept the scrubs, she added stripes, and now she’s quickly rising the ranks as an official.

“Once I moved to Colorado, I was like, ‘I really love it. I love being around the game of basketball. I love giving back and being around the athletes,’” she said. “So I thought, let me see if I can really give this a shot.”

Perrymond’s basketball journey began as a player, where she learned lessons that continue to guide her today.

“It was a good journey and a good learning experience,” Perrymond said. “Learning to kind of work through adversity. I had some great teammates and great coaches that helped push me and helped me understand that there’s still more to life after basketball and making sure there was a career path you could choose afterwards.”

That mindset carried her into the medical field and eventually right back onto the court.

What happened next was anything but normal.

In just five years, Perrymond climbed the officiating ladder from high school games to the college level and even earned opportunities in the NBA G League and the Unrivaled 3‑on‑3 women’s basketball league. It’s a kind of rapid progression that few referees ever experience.

In one instance, she mixed both her careers when someone at a game she was officiating was unresponsive and her medical background kicked in, helping the person who had collapsed on the floor before emergency services came. It was yet another example of where life has taken her.

But make no mistake: the job hasn’t gotten easier.

“There are very few referees that I know of who are like, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this,’” Perrymond said. “And if they do, it’s probably because somebody in their family was a referee. Aside from that, I don’t know people who say, ‘Oh, let me get yelled at on a daily basis.’”

Officiating has its share of pressure, scrutiny, and criticism. Every call is dissected. Emotions run high. And perfection is expected, even though it’s impossible.

Still, Perrymond handles it all with professionalism and grace, constantly working to sharpen her craft and improve each time she steps on the floor.

Her experience as both a former player and a medical professional has given her a unique perspective — one rooted in preparation, composure, and accountability.

Along the way, she’s also changing perceptions.

Referees, after all, are people too.

So the next time a whistle sparks frustration or a call doesn’t go your way, pause for a moment and ask yourself a simple question:

Could you do this?

Because for Genesis Perrymond, embracing the hardest jobs, whether in an operating room or in the middle of a heated basketball game, is just part of who she is.