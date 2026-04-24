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With no first or second round picks, Broncos select DT Tyler Onyedim with 66th overall pick

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Published 7:54 PM

Englewood, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Springs

A late move by Broncos Front Office resulting in the Buffalo Bills getting the Broncos' 62nd pick in exchange for the 66th pick and the 182nd pick. With it, there first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim of Texas A&M and Iowa State.

The last time that happened Broncos were without a pick in the first two rounds was in 1995.

Onyedim joins a roster that lost Jonathan Franklin-Myers in free agency but still has depth on the defensive line. He reunites with former Cyclone teammate Eyioma Uwazurike on defense.

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Dylan Foreman

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