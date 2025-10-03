Dead Man’s Brewfest returns to Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 8th annual Dead Man's Brewfest is back at Weidner Stadium.

KRDO13 is out at Dead Man’s Brewfest at Weidner Field.

The beer-lover's event kicks off at 5 p.m. and the festivities include beer, wine and liquor from around the world, plus live entertainment. The Brewfest is hosted by Switchbacks Entertainment and iHeart Radio.

More on the festival at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.