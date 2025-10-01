Victim identified in homicide investigation after CSPD find person dead inside vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identification of the person found dead inside a vehicle on Sept. 25 just before midnight.

CSPD says 36-year-old Emanuel Montoya was found slumped over in a vehicle in the 300 block of Wooten Road.

Police say the coroner is still determining the cause of death; however, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

