Homicide unit investigating after Colorado Springs police find person dead inside vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it's investigating after officers found a person dead inside a vehicle just before midnight on Thursday.

According to CSPD, at 11:58 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers contacted a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Wooten Road, near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and South Academy Boulevard, after spotting a person slumped over inside the car.

But as officers approached the person inside, they discovered the person was deceased, CSPD said.

Police have not shared whether or not the person had any injuries or any other circumstances surrounding the individual's death.

CSPD's Homicide Unit has responded to the scene and is leading the investigation, the department confirmed.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.