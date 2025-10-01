Local nonprofit hoping to heal grief through music

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Woodland Park-based nonprofit Voices of Grief will host a concert Saturday with vocal activist Melanie DeMore to help people with their grief journey while raising money for their support groups.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Centennial Theater at Pikes Peak State College. Tickets are $20 a person.

Voices of Grief serves the entire Pikes Peak region. The organization hosts six and eight-week support groups to help people confront their grief through education and shared community. It costs $10 a session, but the organization said it offers scholarships for people who can't afford it.

Voices of Grief asks people who are interested in the groups to call or email for more information. People must sign up for the groups to attend.

One-time events, like the Melanie DeMore concert, are open to all.

