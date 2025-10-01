Evergreen High School shooting victim released from hospital

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the two teens shot at Evergreen High School last month was discharged from Children's Hospital Colorado, according to our partners at 9News Denver.

The 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been publicly identified, has been hailed as a hero after his family said their son approached the shooter face-to-face before the school went into lockdown and was shot at close range.

Two students were injured before the suspect, 16-year-old Desmond Holly, took his own life. The other victim, 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, remains in critical condition. His family shared an update in the week following the shooting.

A statement from the unidentified victim's family released on Sept. 25 said, "Our son showed a level of bravery, strength, and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display."

"The road ahead for our beloved son... Will be long and complicated"

The family asks for privacy as he continues to recover and encourages donations to be directed to fellow survivor Matthew Silverstone’s GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking here.

