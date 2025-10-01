Aviation expert weighs in on plane crash on Powers Boulevard; all three onboard survive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a small plane crashed on Powers Boulevard early Wednesday morning, KRDO13 spoke with an aviation safety analyst to gain a better understanding of what may have led to the emergency landing.

The crash landing was reported at around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 on Powers Boulevard, just north of Barnes Road. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, three individuals were on board the aircraft – remarkably, none were injured in the crash.

The crash site has since been cleaned up, but according to data currently available from ADS-B Exchange, experts say the pilot probably achieved the best outcome possible.

"Given the fact that it was dark, you can't see any open fields. You don't know if there's hidden buildings and buildings there that have no lights on them. It's most probable that the pilot chose to land on the highway or this Powers Road because it was lit," said aviation safety analyst Gregory Feith.

Courtesy: CSFD Courtesy: CSFD

Feith says the data shows that the problem happened immediately after liftoff, preventing the pilot from climbing to a high altitude.

"He at least knew where it was and would have some ground reference to be able to aim the aircraft, to that road for a landing on a hard surface."

Colorado Springs has a field elevation of just over 6,100 ft. According to the flight track log, the plane's highest altitude was 6,600 feet. Meaning the plane only got approximately 500 ft. off the ground.

"That is.. That is lower than even the pattern altitude. If you were to stay in the traffic pattern at the airport to practice landings, you always climb to 1000ft," says Feith.

As for learning what actually caused the plane to stall out, Feith told KRDO13 that the National Transportation Safety Board, which typically investigates such crashes, could be delayed due to the government shutdown.

