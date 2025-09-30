Government shutdown looms, lawmakers at a standstill

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A government shutdown is set to take effect tonight if a spending bill vote does not pass by 10 p.m. MT Tuesday in the Senate.

If lawmakers fail to come to a compromise many federal workers will be furloughed, and some will be forced to work without pay. This could cause longer lines at the airport and impact the military, who may have to head to work without a guaranteed paycheck.

As the clock ticks closer to the looming deadline, a question materializes within the political world: What are you and your party willing to give?

"It's a give and take to get to a place where we can get something through. And so, you know, if we were to give in to these demands, we're probably going to lose a bunch of republicans," said Colorado Republican Representative Jeff Crank.

Republicans want the democrats to give votes to pass the bill. Democrats say they want a seat at the table.

"They hold the majority in the House, the Senate, and the presidency. If they need democratic votes, they have to work with us to actually find a path forward," says Colorado Democratic Representative Brittany Pettersen.

Republican Rep. Crank believes this isn't the right path that Democrats are taking.

"You know what? Go win elections. And then next, Congress, when you have the votes, you can pass whatever it is you want to pass. But it seems to me this is not the right way to do it," says Rep. Crank.

Representative Crank told KRDO13 that it's the people he is concerned for.

"That's what I think about is all the...federal workers, the soldiers that are out there working for us," says Rep. Crank.

Democrats say they are also concerned for the people and what passing this bill could mean for the working families.

"Standing strong and united right now fighting for working families who can't, foot these bills...it's absolutely worth it to fight for them every day," says Rep. Pettersen.

If the government shuts down, experts say, Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, and the VA will continue to operate. The Colorado Springs Airport told KRDO13 that the TSA oversees staffing for security, so if you are flying out tomorrow, show up early in case of long lines.

