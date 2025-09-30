Pikes Peak State College allocates scholarship funds in event of government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) says that it has allocated money to help fill the gap for military students who would lose educational funding if there were a government shutdown.

"We're prepared to step in and provide financial support to our military students. We’ll award scholarships to service members who have their approved Tuition Assistance Requests cancelled due to a government shutdown," said Director of Military and Veterans (MVP) Programs Paul DeCecco in a release.

If a government shutdown were to occur, officials with PPSC say that students would lose their Department of Defense Tuition Assistance funding, which the college says equates to about $20,000 of their tuition.

PPSC says they are reaching out to students ahead of time to let them know that resources will be available. They also say they have come up with different classroom locations in case locations on base become unavailable.

College officials say those who rely on Department of Defense Tuition Assistance funding would be impacted by a shutdown, but note that those on VA Education benefits should not be.

