Bureau of Land Management announces the end of Wild Horse Inmate Program

Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) has confirmed the end of the Wild Horse Inmate Program, which provided rehabilitative skills to inmates for 30 years.

According to CDOC, the program was a partnership with the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which provided the notice to CDOC that the program would conclude at the end of November.

CDOC says the program provided unique rehabilitative skills to the incarcerated population while supporting the BLM's mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros.

“We are saddened by the discontinuation of this successful partnership and impactful program,” said Andre Stancil, Executive Director of CDOC. “The Colorado Department of Corrections is immensely proud of the legacy of this program and the positive impact it has had on participants, staff, and the community. While we regret the end of this chapter, we remain committed to working with BLM to ensure a smooth transition and to creating new opportunities that advance our mission of rehabilitation and public safety.”

According to CDOC, when BLM notified them that they would not be renewing the contract, officials requested a 60-day extension to facilitate a safe transition. CDOC confirms that BLM will oversee the relocation of the 100 horses in the program.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia spoke to a specialist about why such programs are beneficial and will have more at 10 p.m.

