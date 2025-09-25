Alarming increase in pedestrian deaths, officials host safety meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Since the year 2015, deadly incidents involving pedestrians struck by cars and trucks, have increased by an eye-watering 167%.

That particular number from Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is here in El Paso County, but it's a growing problem in other communities as well.

Thursday, CDOT organized a vigil at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs to raise awareness and make a plea to the public.

Among those in attendance - community members who refuse to let distracted drivers ruin their passion for cycling.

Victims wrote personal messages on signs that were placed around the park and spoke about their own crashes, many expressing gratitude for being alive.

"The E.R. Doctor gestured, said this close to dead. And by this close, he meant the thickness of this helmet. This helmet is what saved my life that day," says crash victim, Larry Wilson.

As for preventing these kind of crashes, a lot of it comes down to changing driver behaviors.

The most common factor, while running through all of these incidents, comes down to excessive speed.

"If you hit a pedestrian going 25mph, chances are they will survive. If you hit a pedestrian going 50, they're going to they're going to likely be death. They're going to be killed. That's why it's so important to keep your speeds down, especially in an urban environment," says Sam Cole, Colorado Traffic Safety Manager.

With the winter months approaching, officials say the slick and distracting weather makes it even more important for people to stay vigilant as it could save a life.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.