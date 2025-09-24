Planned Parenthood shooting suspect deemed mentally incompetent after a decade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In June of last year, a federal appeals court ruled that 66-year-old Rober Dear would be forced to take anti-psychotic medication in an effort to make him competent to stand trial.

Government experts have said anti-psychotic drugs have more than a 70% chance of restoring Dear to competency.

But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn determined that Dear is incompetent.

KRDO13 will be speaking to criminal defense attorney, Jermey Loew. We will have more at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.