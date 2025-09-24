Online donation campaign raises over $5 million for youth sports initiatives across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado announced its Youth Giving Day raised $5,200,000, supporting over Colorado non-profits.

A relatively new initiative in its second year, the money is helping Southern Colorado families, like those involved with Girls Rugby Colorado Springs.

The Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado said the money comes from over 3600 donors and will benefit over 240 non-profits.

Project Play Colorado is a non-profit initiative to increase youth sports participation rates to 63%. Its research team said that is the ideal watermark to fully reap the health and wellness benefits of youth sports in Colorado and across the country.

Cable television billionaire Bill Daniels built the framework for The Daniels Fund to carry out his charitable work after his death in 2000. The non-profit said it uses the investment gains from the assets left by Daniels to donate to different causes, including in youth sports.

Join KRDO13's Bradley Davis on Good Morning Colorado, where he speaks with a couple of the young athletes on the girls rugby team benefiting from the giving initiative.