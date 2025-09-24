Skip to Content
News

Online donation campaign raises over $5 million for youth sports initiatives across Colorado

By
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado announced its Youth Giving Day raised $5,200,000, supporting over Colorado non-profits.

A relatively new initiative in its second year, the money is helping Southern Colorado families, like those involved with Girls Rugby Colorado Springs.

The Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado said the money comes from over 3600 donors and will benefit over 240 non-profits.

Project Play Colorado is a non-profit initiative to increase youth sports participation rates to 63%. Its research team said that is the ideal watermark to fully reap the health and wellness benefits of youth sports in Colorado and across the country.

Cable television billionaire Bill Daniels built the framework for The Daniels Fund to carry out his charitable work after his death in 2000. The non-profit said it uses the investment gains from the assets left by Daniels to donate to different causes, including in youth sports.

Join KRDO13's Bradley Davis on Good Morning Colorado, where he speaks with a couple of the young athletes on the girls rugby team benefiting from the giving initiative.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.