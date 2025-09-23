Pueblo skate rink offering free lesson for National Learn to Skate Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Skate City Pueblo will offer a free 45-minute skating lesson on Oct. 4th to celebrate National Learn to Skate Day and National Roller Skating Month.

The two Skate City Pueblo managers, Chris Lebon and Kyle Pacheco, are Pueblo natives and former hockey players. They will be the two primary teachers for the lesson, along with a couple of other employees and other volunteers.

The free skating lesson is on Oct. 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The rink has a number of other October activities as well, including an afternoon and evening Halloween costume skate on Oct. 31.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado and KRDO13 News at Noon to watch Bradley Davis hit the rink and chat with the co-managers about the free skating lesson!

