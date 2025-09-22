Recent stabbings raise concern near Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Today, we're digging deeper into the recent stabbings occurring near or at the popular Monument Park. This park borders Colorado College and is frequently used by families and people of all ages.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday, claiming he was robbed and stabbed in the neck by another man at Monument Valley Park.

This marks the second stabbing near Monument Valley Park in the past month alone. The first incident dates back to Aug. 28, when 48-year-old Daniel Parsons was found stabbed to death under a bridge near the park.

