Identity released for stabbing victim found near Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a man who was found stabbed to death near Monument Valley Park.

Police say that 48-year-old Daniel Parsons was found with at least one stab wound in the 100 Block of West Cache La Poudre on Aug. 28.

The coroner's office will need to declare his cause of death officially, but CSPD says they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

