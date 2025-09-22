Magic, robots, and alcohol! Cool Science Festival finding fun ways to teach kids (and adults) STEM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) – The 2025 Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival has arrived – and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) kicks off the celebrations Saturday with the annual free Cool Science Carnival.

At the carnival, educators from dozens of organizations will bring around 100 interactive stations to entertain children using the magic of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). UCCS said over 8000 people came through the Carnival in 2024.

There will be chemistry magic shows, robots, slime, virtual reality stations, live animals, rockets and more. Parking and carnival entrance are free, though some of the activities charge a fee.

The carnival will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the core campus of UCCS, with a special precursor magic chemistry show at 9 a.m.

While the carnival is tailored to children in elementary and middle school, the 16-day festival features events for both children and adults, like the Chemistry of Fermentation Winery Tours.

The festival has over 100 events scheduled from September 26 through October 12. They are scattered across the Pikes Peak Region, from various Pikes Peak Library District locations to The Cave of the Winds and multiple museums. Click here for the full schedule.

