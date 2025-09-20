Water disruption in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some Manitou Springs residents might be without running water this afternoon.

Manitou Springs announced a water disruption for residents at Michigan Avenue and Iron Road just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

What exactly caused the disruption is unclear at this time, but the city says its "Water and Sewer Division is actively assessing the situation and working to determine the extent of the damage."

Maniou Springs City Officials estimate the issue will take two to three hours to fix.

While the repairs are ongoing, the city tells residents in the area that they might experience intermittent water service disruptions, which include low pressure or temporary outages. Also, they could see some water discoloration after the repairs are complete. If that happens, the residents are advised to run cold water from the lowest faucet in their home until the water runs clear.

KRDO13 has a crew in route to the incident to try and learn more about the water disruption.