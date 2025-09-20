Boise State tops Air Force despite Szarka’s brilliance

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Air Force's offense continued its dynamic start to the season, but the defense wasn't able to keep pace. Boise State churned out 592 yards of offense, including 255 yards to Dylan Riley, on its way to a 49-37 win.

"We've got to be better," said linebacker Blake Fletcher. "We should never lose a game when our offense puts up 37 points."

"We've got to find a way to get older some way. I don't know what that is, but that's what we've got to force to the surface..." Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said. Air Force is averaging 38.7 points per game, but has surrendered 49 points in consecutive games, leading to a 1-2 record.

Liam Szarka played the vast majority of the game, and delivered one of the best quarterback performances in program history. In the final game between the two schools as Mountain West rivals, Szarka completed 13/18 passes for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns, with one interception. He also added 111 yards on the ground and an additional score. Szarka's 359 total yards of offense are the ninth most ever by an Air Force quarterback.

"He played his ass off," Calhoun said of Szarka. Calhoun was non-comital when asked if Szarka would be the Air Force quarterback moving forward. Szarka has been in a two-quarterback offense with Josh Johnson. Johnson, however, was hurt early against Boise State and his status moving forward is unclear.

Szarka's outstanding effort seems to warrant keeping the quarterback job to himself moving forward. Particularly his ability to hit big plays through the air -- something not regularly seen in Air Force's triple-option attack.

"He played a hell of a game, and that's how we all want to play; just at our top 100% down after down. The fact we got a young guy doing that, especially at quarterback, he's special and he's going to keep making plays for us this year," running back Dylan Carson said.

"I'm so proud of the way he played and the steps he's been able to make through these past like three or four weeks, whatever it is," receiver Cade Harris said. "I'm excited for him to see where he keeps us going."

Air Force took a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the game thanks to a 64-yard run by Carson, who capped the drive with a touchdown.

Boise State answered with 21 unanswered points. The first two scores coming courtesy of Riley. Szarka then broke off a 38-yard run which set up a 3-yard touchdown from Kemper Hodges. Air Force still trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Air Force tied the game early in the third quarter when Cade Harris caught a 74-yard pass down to the one yard line. Szarka punched it in from there.

Boise State responded with a 40-yard touchdown run by Malik Sherrod. Air Force drove the length of the field, but settled for a Jacob Medina 25-yard field goal to cut the lead to 28-24.

Maddux Madsen then found Riley for a 75-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 35-24.

Szarka then found Quin Smith for a 12-yard touchdown, but a failed 2-point conversion left the score at 35-30.

Riley found the end zone for the fourth time, this time from 8 yards out, to push the lead back to 42-30.

Undaunted, Szarka hit Bruin Fleischmann for a 5-yard score to trim the lead to 42-37 with 2:24 to play.

Boise State iced the game on the next drive when Riley scored on a 43-yard run.

Szarka followed with an interception to make it official.

Air Force will host Hawaii on September 27th. Boise State will face Appalachian State.