Friday Night Blitz week 4, Part 2
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Sierra 14, HARRISON 37
Canon City 37, CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN 42
Widefield 35, SAND CREEK 80
Manual 0, MITCHELL
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Sierra 14, HARRISON 37
Canon City 37, CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN 42
Widefield 35, SAND CREEK 80
Manual 0, MITCHELL
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.