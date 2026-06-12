It’s the USA’s time to shine at the World Cup

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Two goals, three red cards and players crying with pride and joy on the pitch – what else did you expect from the first game at this year’s World Cup?

The Estadio Azteca proved the perfect place to kick-start the tournament and Mexico showed the other co-hosts how to do it with a brilliant win over South Africa.

The attention now turns to the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Canada, who open their campaigns later today. Read on for all the latest news from North America.

The Main Thing: USMNT ready for the biggest game in nation’s soccer history

My colleague Dana O’Neil is in Los Angeles for the USMNT’s first game against Paraguay and caught up with some of the squad ahead of what promises to be a special occasion for American soccer.

On the eve of arguably the biggest game in United States soccer history, the USMNT gathered in a nondescript sports complex to get ready for their moment. Outside of their sheltered practice area, kids played on a carousel and ran around playing makeshift games of tag. The only evidence that the team was even here was a tethered orange hot air balloon, festooned with the US logo.

The anonymity and the quiet disappears tonight, when the US faces Paraguay in its World Cup debut at SoFi Stadium. For the fevered soccer fans here, this is a chance for the men to help carve out a permanent slice of the American sports pie. Playing on home soil, the squad can showcase to its fans why the Beautiful Game is, indeed, so beautiful. But it’s also a chance to appeal to the very rudimentary needs of the casual sports fan here. It’s the US against the world, and Americans like nothing more than to be good at stuff.

There is a very real mathematical reason to beat Paraguay. While a World Cup is not won or lost in the first game – just ask the 2010 Spain squad – the three-point cushion from a victory makes for a much easier path out of the group, especially in this newly expanded tournament.

“We all know how important that first game is,’’ says Tyler Adams, recalling the US’ 1-1 draw with Wales to start the World Cup in 2022. “You don’t want to leave yourself in a situation and you get to that third game and you desperately need something.’’

Beyond that, though, the Americans cannot afford to start with a thud, not with so many untrained eyes finally paying attention.

It is an incredibly hefty burden, maybe even slightly unfair. But as they prepped for their final practice, none of the players tried to shirk it.

“You just want to do well, you want to perform and get that weight off your shoulders,’’ said Christian Pulisic. “It’s a special moment, so I want to try to enjoy it, but it’s – this is also a big game.’’

USA vs. Paraguay

When? 9 p.m. ET

Where? Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Los Angeles, USA

As Dana said, this really is a massive moment for the US team. A win would put the Red, White and Blue on track for the knockouts but, more importantly, wrestle the attention of a population yet to be fully sold on soccer.

Paraguay won’t be a pushover, though. The world No. 40 will be a stubborn opponent, well-drilled and a strong defensive unit. A big factor in its success will be star player Julio Enciso. The 22-year-old is a real talent but is fighting an injury battle to be available for this match.

The US, meanwhile, will look to some familiar faces for inspiration. Christian Pulisic remains its main attacking threat, while midfielder Tyler Adams and defender Chris Richards will be needed to keep the team solid.

And with world-class manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, this US side has no excuse to not perform.

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Canada

Canada is going into this tournament with high expectations after showing some impressive form in the buildup. However, manager Jesse Marsch confirmed yesterday that captain and star man Alphonso Davies would not be fit enough to start the first match.

Davies is the team’s best player by far but has struggled with injuries this season. He’s likely to feature at some point in this campaign, but this game has come a few days too soon.

His absence will be a boost to a Bosnia team riding a wave of momentum into the World Cup. The European side beat Italy on penalties in order to qualify for this summer’s competition and will once again look to 40-year-old striker Edin Džeko for goals.

Quote of the day

These are the words of USMNT defender Joe Scally. The 23-year-old spoke to CNN Sports’ Coy Wire ahead of his nation’s first group stage match and summed up the feelings about playing in a World Cup on home soil.

Scally has traded MLS for Germany and now plays in the Bundesliga for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

WATCH: Musicians perform different genres of Mexican regional music around Estadio Azteca

If, like me, you felt a bit of FOMO for not being at the Estadio Azteca yesterday, then watch this video for a taste of what the atmosphere was like before the curtain raiser.

England legend gives USMNT ‘zero chance’ of winning World Cup

Sorry to burst the balloon, US fans, but if the American team won the World Cup, it would probably be the biggest surprise in the history of sports. CNN Sports anchor Don Riddell spoke to an England legend who served up a dose of reality.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino told me in December that they’re going to try to win the World Cup, and their hardcore fans are hoping that a golden generation of players will lead them to the trophy, but legendary England striker Gary Lineker has a different take.

“Um, do I tell the truth here or am I diplomatic?” he asked me on the eve of the tournament.

“No, I’m sorry,” he continued, “but USA has absolutely zero chance of winning the World Cup. If they got to the quarterfinals, that would be an extraordinary achievement.” However, he noted, “I think that’s highly unlikely.”

Lineker, who pipped Diego Maradona to the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer in 1986 and also led his country to the semifinals in 1990, doesn’t want to be down on the American team. He’s working out of New York for much of the tournament as the host and co-owner of Goalhanger’s “The Rest is Football” podcast, but he was compelled to inject a sense of reality. After all, the US has only ever played eight World Cup knockout games and lost seven of them.

“I really hope America do well in the competition,” he added. “I think that will then enhance the support for the sport, and it will continue to grow.”

So Lineker isn’t being mean for the sake of it, and he tried to redeem himself with a quintessentially English apology: “Sorry to be such a damp squib on things.”

World Cup in numbers

Three is the magic number – but not for the right reasons.

That was the number of red cards shown in the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa yesterday, a new record for a tournament opening match.

In the 2022 World Cup, across a total of 64 matches, only four red cards were brandished. We’re well on our way to beating that already, and remember, we have 104 games total this time around…

The Final Whistle: How South Korea beat Czech Republic

While I was fast asleep, my colleague Jacob Lev caught all the action of a somewhat surprisingly entertaining game.

For those of you who weren’t watching the second of two games on the opening day of the World Cup, I have you covered.

South Korea came from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1 in the Estadio Akron thanks to a late goal from forward Oh Hyeon-gyu.

After a scoreless first half in Zapopan, Mexico, it was the Czechs who got the scoring started.

Captain and center back Ladislav Krejčí connected with a powerful header off a long throw to give the Repre a 1-0 lead. But South Korea wasn’t down for long as Hwang In-beom scored the equalizer about eight minutes later. It was a sensational goal as well, with the midfielder showing composure to lift his finish over the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Czech Republic nearly found a way back, but Tomáš Souček’s header from a brilliant free-kick was rightly ruled offside.

But an 80th-minute goal by Beşiktaş forward Oh was what secured the victory and the much-needed three points in a match that the Taegeuk Warriors controlled.

South Korea will next play Mexico in Zapopan, while the Czech Republic heads to Atlanta to face South Africa. Both matches are scheduled for June 18.

The-CNN-Wire

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