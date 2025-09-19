Friday Night Blitz week 4, Part 1
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
La Junta 25, TCA 45
Longmont 7, PALMER RIDGE 48
Doherty 7, RAMPART 26
FLORENCE 33, CSCS 27
