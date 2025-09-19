Family warns leaf peepers after car was towed in Colorado’s high country

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It’s that time of year again: leaf peeping season in Colorado. The changing colors draw thousands to the high country each fall, but one family is reminding visitors to plan ahead after their hiking trip ended with a surprise.

According to 9News, Adam Dickerson and his parents went hiking over Labor Day weekend on Guanella Pass in Clear Creek County, one of the state’s most popular leaf-peeping destinations. While the hike itself was picture-perfect, the family returned to find their car had been towed. With no cell service in the area, they were left stranded until they managed to hitch a ride into town.

Their experience comes as law enforcement cracks down on illegal roadside parking. Officials say last year’s heavy traffic and blocked shoulders made it difficult for first responders to reach emergencies.

Colorado State Patrol is urging fellow hikers and leaf peepers to “peep responsibly” this fall by parking only in designated areas, exercising patience with traffic, and planning ahead for crowded weekends.

To help travelers, Colorado State Patrol has updated the Super Cruising in Colorado website with resources, including videos of popular scenic routes and tips for navigating mountain roads with steep turns and blind corners.

With peak colors just around the corner, officials say a little preparation and patience will help ensure a safe and beautiful trip to the high country.

