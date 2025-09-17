Planning to check out Colorado’s Fall colors? Here are the rules officials say you need to follow

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is entering into arguably one of its most photogenic times of the year, as leaves turn from green to vibrant shades of yellow, orange, and red.

Visitors are expected to flow into popular "leaf-peeping" destinations, hoping to get the perfect photo among seas of Aspen treetops.

But while a photo is forever, so is damage to the local environment.

"While shortcuts for the perfect selfie can be tempting, staying on the trail will decrease your risk of injury and protect trailside plants and local wildlife," read a release from CPW.

CPW also asks that you "leaf" it as you found it; only park in designated areas, as driving over some areas can damage vegetation. Officials ask that you not carve names into trees, pull down branches, or move rocks.

Park rangers want to remind visitors that they will issue tickets or tow cars parked illegally. Planning ahead can help prevent issues. You can check out their Colorado State Parks Guide by clicking here. Additionally, extensive park information can be found here.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) asks that you keep the following things in mind while adventuring:

Be aware of vehicles traveling at lower speeds

Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadway or parked along the road

Find safe, designated areas to park

Be aware of pedestrians outside of their cars to take photos

For pedestrians, watch out for passing vehicles

