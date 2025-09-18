Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Library District digs into archives for new series featuring nostalgia of Colorado’s past

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) hosts its first exhibit in the brand-new "Peak Legacies" series on Saturday at Library 21c, featuring a famous portrait photographer.

Myron Wood traveled Colorado and the surrounding states, capturing photos of people of all backgrounds in their daily lives for over 40 years. The PPLD has over 2000 of his photos in its archive in Penrose (called its "Regional History and Genealogy" center).

For the rest of September, a sample of just over two dozen of his photos is on display on the top floor of Library 21c. His work is the subject of the first-ever Peak Legacies event Saturday at 3 p.m. Wood's daughter, India, will host a discussion at the library about her father's photography after personally traveling Colorado from corner to corner to learn more about his work.

The PPLD said it will host a new Peak Legacies event every quarter featuring different topics of local historical relevance from its archive.

The showing this Saturday is free. Online registration is required. You can register here.

