Manitou Springs’ Creek Walk Trail project won’t be finished until the end of October

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the City of Manitou Springs sent out a notification on Thursday that Phase 4 of the Creek Walk Trail Project is being extended. A city spokesperson says that all trails, sidewalks, and walking paths in the construction zone will remain closed until the end of October.

City officials say that the closure impacts paved and unpaved pedestrian routes along Fountain Creek between Mayfair Avenue and Old Mans Trail, including the dirt trail west of Memorial Park.

Pedestrians should continue to take the detour route around the south sidewalk of Manitou Avenue. Pedestrians should not use the north side, as it is an active construction zone. Violators can be cited, city officials say.

"To ease congestion during school drop-off and pickup hours, the city is requesting that drivers traveling to Manitou Springs Middle School and High School use Crystal Park Road or Oak Place to avoid backups near the construction zone," read a release from the City of Manitou Springs.

Manitou Springs officials say that the construction will bring upgrades like widening the sidewalk, pedestrian crossing improvements, curb reconstruction, and new lighting and landscaping.

