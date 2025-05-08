Manitou Springs gets $250,000 grant to build next phase of Creek Walk trail

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Officials announced Wednesday that they have received funding from a state grant to finance a continued extension of the town's Creek Walk trail that parallels Manitou Avenue and Fountain Creek.

The quarter-of-a-million-dollar award comes from the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) Revitalizing Main Streets program; it will pay for extending the current trail a third of a mile between Old Man Trail (at the east end of Memorial Park) and Mayfair Avenue (near the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce).

This extension will be the fourth of six planned trail segments; the third addition in October 2023 — between Mayfair and Schryver Park — connected to the trail's east end, under US 24 to near the town limits at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Columbia Road.

That extension cost around $500,000 and was partially funded by a $400,000 CDOT grant.

Eventually, officials want to extend the trail west, from the old bottling plant to the Rainbow Falls entrance; many people have asked for sidewalks and a trail connection along Serpentine Drive, the narrow and winding road leading to the falls.

The popularity of the trail has made improvements and upgrades a priority for town leaders, particularly to make it easily accessible to the disabled and meet federal standards for that.

Because the trail has paved and unpaved sections, there's some concern among users that it will eventually become completely paved.

"I'd say if they could do more of a gravel, natural trail, that would be better," said Justina Moore, who regularly visits the trail with her son, Kaedyn. "I think if you try to take the nature out of a hiking trail, it kinda defeats the purpose and just makes it, like, another sidewalk."

Kaedyn explained what he likes about the trail.

"It has lots of trees and pretty flowers," he said. "The birds and all the animals have a happy time here."

Marion Ceruzzi has lived in Manitou for six years.

"I'm not concerned about the trail attracting more people," she said. "But It matters that they (extend it) in a very responsible way, so that they don't destroy things along the way."

For some trail users, safety is a benefit of the trail upgrades.

"I would say the more trails, the better," said Justin Heinze. "Traffic is difficult for runners and bikers. I've had some close calls with cars before -- and I think the more places that are dedicated for hikers and runners, the better."

Even out-of town visitors — like Linda Bruha, of Arizona — are excited about the upcoming trail improvements.

"Oh, I would love to see it," she said. "I think it would be great. I love doing the trail as it is right now, and to be able to go even farther, I think would be awesome."

The bid process for contractors starts next month; construction won't begin until after Labor Day weekend but officials expect to finish before the annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races in late October.