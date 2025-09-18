Mall pizza shop fails health inspection 3rd time this year for moldy food

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, one food court favorite is back on the chopping block for moldy food. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a local Indian spot prides itself on flavor and cleanliness!

You might remember Milano Pizza & Italian Kitchen at the Chapel Hills Mall from a previous Restaurant Roundup segment way back in February, when mold was found on cheese, green peppers, and cucumbers in the cooler.

Well, Milano Pizza has now failed its health inspection for the second time in a row and the third time this year.

This time, there was mold growing on ham in the cooler, and strombolis were sitting out in the warmer below the proper temperature. The inspector also found that the meatballs in the fridge weren’t cold enough, some food wasn’t dated, and the owner was storing his personal beverage in the cooler next to food for sale.

Strombolis on warming surface at Milano Pizza & Italian Kitchen in the Chapel Hills Mall

When we stopped by Milano Pizza, the manager declined an on-camera interview.

But, he said, “things happen,” telling us they’ve reviewed a list of problems from the inspector, and they’re working to fix them.

As of Thursday, September 18th, Milano Pizza & Italian Kitchen is still awaiting its re-inspection.

A couple of other low-scoring restaurants this week include:

Western Omelette - S. Walnut Street - 6 violations

A Certified Food Protection Manager was not on site at the time of inspection, and some food in the walk-in cooler was too warm. According to the inspector, chemicals were not properly labeled, and steak was found thawing on a countertop, not following the approved thawing method.

Western Omelette is still awaiting re-inspection as of Thursday, September 18th.

Saigon Tapioca - Galley Road - 12 violations

A Certified Food Protection Manager was not on site when the inspector arrived. The inspector reported that one of the handwashing sinks was blocked by a chair, and an employee washed their gloved hands, then continued to work. Meanwhile, wrapped raw chicken was stored with wrapped raw beef in the same container, and raw meat was stored above a bucket of cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also noted the back door of the facility was open with no screen or protection from the outside.

Saigon Tapioca was featured in a previous Restaurant Roundup segment back in April, when dead cockroaches were found next to clean mugs above the food prep table.

Saigon Tapioca passed its re-inspection on Wednesday, September 17th, with six violations.

Now, let’s get to some high-scoring restaurants!

Angry Chicken - S. Nevada Avenue - 2 violations

Wok In Wok Out - N. Carefree Circle - 2 violations

Sahara Mediterranean Cafe - Manitou Springs - 2 violations

We also have a perfect score this week: Turmeric Indian Cuisine at Powers and Research got zero violations!

Manager Basant Paudel says they only hire the best, and that method seems to be paying off with tons of regular customers.

"Whoever comes in the restaurant is treated like family," Basant said.

Basant told KRDO they clean their kitchen constantly, with full wipe downs in the morning, afternoon AND evening.

When it comes to the food? That speaks for itself.

We tried the classic chicken tikka masala, and it was *chef’s kiss* incredible!

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

The restaurants in our reports are based on El Paso County Health Department inspections.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.