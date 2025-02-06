Multiple moldy foods found at popular mall eatery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In this week's Restaurant Roundup, another Asian restaurant ends up at the bottom, while a Monument ice cream shop is as clean as it is unique.

Here are the lowest and highest scores from the most recent El Paso County Health Department inspections.

LOW SCORES

Kanpai Japanese Restaurant and Sushi – 5935 Dublin – 12 violations

According to health inspectors, there were “multiple violations of handwashing and dishwashing, the person in charge was not a certified food protection manager, and some of the food was not marked with dates to show when it was made.

In a statement sent via text, the owner of Kanpai told KRDO he will fix the issues, but believes his restaurant is very clean, and says his customers keep coming back because they feel the food is high quality.

Milano's Pizza and Italian Kitchen - 1710 Briargate Blvd. - 12 violations

The violations at Milano’s include “multiple” mold foods in the walk-in cooler including cheese, green peppers, and cucumbers.

The inspector also found chicken wings, pasta, and strombolis being kept well below the required temperatures, and there was a container of prepared pizza sauce that was 8 days old.

No one from Milano’s returned our phone call seeking a comment, but online records show Milano's passed its re-inspection on February 6.

China Menu Restaurant - 9673 Prominent Point – 13 violations

Among the 13 violations found, the restaurant did not have a certified food protection manager.

There was also a package of cigarettes on the prep table next to food, and the inspector also noticed a heavy buildup of grease and food on the kitchen's walls and floors.

China Menu was re-inspected 9 days later, and passed, but still had 8 violations, including no certified food protection manager.

KRDO13 visited the restaurant to find out more about the violations.

The owner, Bobby Lee, explained that he didn't know a certified food protection manager was needed.

He claimed he was never notified about that particular requirement as well as other new requirements.

However, the health department later confirmed that those were not new rules.

A spokesperson said the CFPM requirement dates back to at least 2019, and added that whenever there is a regulation update, their environmental health team sends emails to all actively licensed facilities to make sure everyone is properly notified and educated.

HIGH SCORES

Domino's Pizza - 1823 S. Nevada – 1 violation

Burger King - 1895 S. Nevada – 1 violation

Sushi O Sushi - 3643 Star Ranch Road – 1 violation

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 5925 Dublin – 0 violations

Lolley's Ice Cream - 175 2nd Street in Monument – 0 violations

Since it opened about three years ago, Lolley’s has become a staple in the heart of Monument, and will often have a large crowd both inside and outside when the weather allows it.

General Manager Caroline Graves says the most popular flavor is cookie dough, but those looking for something more unique can try the Graham Slam, Monument Mousse, or other rotating flavors.

All the ice cream at Lolley’s is handmade at a separate location down the road, and the ingredients for the ice cream and other treats are all natural and allergy-safe.

The lack of artificial and “unclean” ingredients was a priority for owner Shelly Sapp, who has several family members who can’t eat regular ice cream because of them.

Graves says that type of attention to detail is what contributed to the restaurant earning its perfect score.

"Working in the food industry, that has always been a huge priority of mine,” she says, “and that has been the staple of the training for every employee that comes in here.”

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup “perfect score” and “top score” awards at your favorite restaurants to know that the kitchens are clean.