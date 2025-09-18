Lamar “open for business” to Buc-ee’s travel stop

LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) - The mayor of Lamar says his city does desire Beaver Nuggets, and he wants Lamar to become home to Colorado’s next Buc-ee’s travel stop.

Last week, Governor Jared Polis and U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper penned an open letter opposing the proposed Buc-ee’s in Palmer Lake. Earlier this month, the Palmer Lake Planning Commission also voted against annexing the land for the project.

Now, Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin is seizing the moment, calling on Buc-ee’s to bring its business east. He argues the city is strategically located at the intersection of Highway 50 and 287, making it a good stop for travelers.

Crespin also emphasized that the community is eager for economic growth. His comments come shortly after news broke that Safeway is closing its Lamar location, a loss he acknowledged but insisted would not define the city.

“Safeway's closure is difficult news,” Crespin said. “(But) it does not define our future. We remain committed to growth, opportunity, and progress.”

Read the full letter here.

