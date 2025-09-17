Man found after Highway 24 crash is suspected to have been murdered, suspect in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has released new details in a bizarre case last month where a man was found shot to death following a traffic accident.

On Aug. 26, deputies say they received a report of a three-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 24 and Blue Gill Drive, near Judge Orr Road.

One of the vehicles involved was a white pickup truck, and a caller said a passenger inside the truck was either seriously injured or deceased. EPSO says the driver of the truck had fled the scene.

EPSO says the passenger of the pickup had been shot and was pronounced deceased. He was identified as 29-year-old Noel Gutierrez-Cano.

Deputies began their search for the driver of the pickup who fled. Ultimately, EPSO identified 26-year-old Jose Cruz Diaz Vazquez. EPSO says that Diaz Vazquez is an undocumented immigrant who was arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on an unrelated outstanding warrant on Sept. 3, 2025.

While in custody for his unrelated warrant, EPSO says deputies were able to interrogate him. He has now been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Noel Gutierrez-Cano.

Details are still limited on when or where Gutierrez-Cano was allegedly shot by Diaz Vazquez.

EPSO says Diaz Vazquez is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond for the murder charge.

