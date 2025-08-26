Skip to Content
Highway 24 closed in both directions from Woodmen Road to Judge Orr Road

Getty Images via Canva, EPSO
Published 9:51 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Highway 24 is closed in both directions due to a traffic investigation.

The sheriff's office says the closure runs from Woodmen Road to Judge Orr Road. No word yet on when the road may reopen.

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Celeste Springer

