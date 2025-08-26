Highway 24 closed in both directions from Woodmen Road to Judge Orr Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Highway 24 is closed in both directions due to a traffic investigation.

The sheriff's office says the closure runs from Woodmen Road to Judge Orr Road. No word yet on when the road may reopen.

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.