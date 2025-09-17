Amazon opens new delivery station in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amazon launched a new delivery station in Colorado Springs today, Sept. 17, offering approximately 100 new jobs to the community.

Amazon officials tell KRDO13 that they have over 4,000 employees in Colorado Springs and plan to hire more with the launch of the "DCS6 Amazon Delivery Station" on 4611 Forge Road.

"This type of site will offer a blend of full-time, part-time, and what we call flex jobs to meet the demands of our delivery network, and so what you'll see from Amazon is a blend from entry-level to higher skill and management roles," says Sam Bailey, senior manager of economic development policy for Amazon in Colorado.

Bailey explains that the delivery station will be used to connect customers to Amazon's broader network.

"So when you go online or tour our app to buy a product that may be sourced from our fulfillment center in Colorado Springs, that item will leave that facility, travel through the sortation center right near the airport, and then on to the delivery station. That's where we take it from our larger line haul vehicles to put into our iconic blue vans that arrive at your doorstep, hopefully within a timely manner, to bring that package right to you," says Bailey.

Job postings will be posted on the Amazon website, which can be found here.

Amazon officials say that as the site takes on more customer volume, they expect more opportunities to become available. Bailey says not all jobs are posted on the site, but applicants should keep a close eye on it, as job postings are updated regularly.

Since 2010, Amazon says they have created over 20,000 full- and part-time jobs in Colorado and invested more than $15 billion across the state, including infrastructure development and compensation to employees.

On top of this location, Amazon announced they have launched many facilities throughout the state, and plans to open more:

Grand Junction Delivery Station: Opened in January 2025.

Logan County Delivery Station: Opened in March 2025.

Gypsum Delivery Station: Opened in August 2025.

Arapahoe County Same-Day Delivery Facility: Slated to launch later this fall.

Montrose Delivery Station: Under construction with plans to open in late 2025.

Aurora Cross Dock Site: Slated to launch in late 2026.

Loveland Robotics Fulfillment Center: Slated to launch in late 2026.

Amazon has announced that it has donated $100,000 in contributions to local youth STEM education nonprofits, coinciding with the opening of each site. These nonprofits include Colorado Mountain College Foundation, Mountain Board of Cooperative Education Services, PEER Kindness, Totally Kids, Hope House and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain.

To apply to jobs, go to amazon.com/jobs for a list of positions open in your area.

