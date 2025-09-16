Skip to Content
Learn how to paint with KRDO13!

today at 6:52 AM
Published 5:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We're learning how to create Chevy's Bob Ross sunrises! A local artist joins KRDO 13's Bradley Davis to show how the most inept of artists can surprise themselves with the right beginner steps.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch local artist Bishop Russ teach Davis how to paint live!

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

